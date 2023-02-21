Britney Spears Visits Her ‘Favorite Tree’ in Chic Coat & Jeans With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took a nostalgic approach to date night with Sam Asghari this week.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram post with Asghari and a friend, visiting her “favorite tree” — an annual tradition for the singer. For the occasion, Spears wore a pink printed top with black jeans and white-rimmed aviator sunglasses. Layered atop was a versatile camel coat with black front buttons, providing added warmth — which, in a humorous coincidence, matched the camel coats worn by Spears’ husband and friend, creating a coordinating statement.

“Another mystery… me and friends went to visit my favorite tree last night!!!” Spears shared in her caption. “I take a pic with it every year !!! Well I stood in the exact same place as last year … why the hell was the tree so damn big last year ??? Uhhhhh !!!”

When it came to footwear, Spears‘ shoes couldn’t be seen. However, it’s likely her outfit was finished with a casual set of slides, sneakers or flat sandals — all silhouettes the singer has worn while casually off-duty over the years. However, this wasn’t Spears’ only sharp style moment this month; last week, she also twirled in a black crop top, slit skirt and fringed boots with a crystal-covered lip clutch for a dinner date with Asghari at Nobu.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

