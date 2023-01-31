Britney Spears Serves ‘Pretty Woman’ Style in Red Minidress & Ankle-Strapped Pumps

Britney Spears brought her own take to a classic rom-com outfit on Instagram this week.

On Monday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel, wearing a bright red minidress with a sweetheart neckline. Draped off-the-shoulder sleeves completed the piece, which Spears paired with a red top hat, stud earrings and a delicate gold pendant necklace. In fact, the singer’s all-red ensemble was inspired by Julia Roberts’ own infamous red gown from the 1990 romantic film “Pretty Woman.”

“I was channeling Julia Roberts with this red hat!!! Also had to throw on my little red dress and play last night,” Spears captioned her video.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of black round-toed pumps. Her style was cinched with thin ankle straps for added security, with closed counters and short block heels finishing off the height-boosting base. The neutral set added a classic finish to Spears’ outfit that allowed its bright colors to further shine — a similar styling move she used to seemingly channel her own “…Baby One More Time” music video outfit in a plaid miniskirt and brown pumps on Sunday.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

