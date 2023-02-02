Britney Spears Styles Corset-Paneled Dress With A Fluffy Coat & Rounded Heels

Britney Spears shared her styling advice with a new outfit on Instagram.

On Wednesday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel, spraying her hair with hairspray in a white mock-neck bodycon minidress with long sleeves. Giving the dress a sleek boost was a black front bodice panel, mimicking the shape of a corset. Spears styled the piece with and without a cream fur-textured jacket, showing how it can be worn both layered and by itself.

“This was 2 hours ago !!! I like this dress !!! You can wear it two ways,” Spears captioned her video.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of black round-toed pumps. Her style was cinched with thin ankle straps for added security, with closed counters and short block heels finishing off the height-boosting base. The neutral set added a classic finish to Spears’ outfit, similar to how she styled them with a red minidress inspired by Julia Roberts’ gown from the 1990 romantic film “Pretty Woman” earlier this week.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

