Britney Spears Sparkles at Home in Fringed Green Dress & Platform Heels

Britney Spears proved you don’t need a night out to get all dressed up — in fact, you can still serve as much dramatic glamour as you please at home.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram post in a sparkly minidress. The pear-green style featured a sweetheart neckline with asymmetric front fringe, as well as scattered crystals across its silky material. The piece was accessorized by Spears with several layered crystal necklaces, small drop earrings and a fluffy white shrug for further flair.

“Pics of my favorite green dress!!!!” Spears shared in her caption, along with camera and four-leaf clover emojis.

When it came to footwear, Spears slipped on a set of platform sandals. Her black style featured smooth uppers with crossed toe straps and thick soles, complete with block heels for a balanced height boost. The style added a contemporary finish to her dramatic dress, similar to the black pumps she paired with a light pink minidress while dancing at home last month.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

