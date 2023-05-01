Britney Spears Twirls & Dances With Her Dog in White Bodycon Minidress & Wedged Boots

Britney Spears took her go-to shoes for a spin while dancing at home.
In a new Instagram Reel on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced and twirled indoors at home in a white bodycon minidress. The long-sleeved piece featured a low neckline and back, complemented by a round string-tied hip cutout. Spears accented the piece with a gleaming choker necklace strung with a round blue charm, as well as her dog, Daisy — who she discussed in her post’s caption.
“Sara Beth is at her show at the moment … my dogs have more clothes than I do !!!” Spears stated. “I bought a miniature Louis V doggie backpack for Sara so when she does her shows she has her mineral tube with her … 1200 dollars for that little baby … then linen suspenders … I swear to god I was shocked when I saw it too !!! White suspenders and khaki mini shorts for her booty … That was 2000 for a piece of cloth. Daisy needs grooming twice a week but she got dirty yesterday … Pssss I had to dance in my boots.”
When it came to footwear, Spears finished her outfit with a pair of wedge-heeled boots. The “I Wanna Go” singer’s set featured monochrome white leather uppers with knee-high folded shafts, as well as triangular;ar pointed toes. Wedged soles, which connected to the shoes’ base to create a triangular silhouette, finished the style with a modern height boost. The style is one of Spears’ go-to pairs in recent months, as seen throughout her dancing videos on social media.
Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.
