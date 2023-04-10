Britney Spears Dances in Shorts & Platform Heels at Home

Britney Spears took to social media to share her latest dance moves.

In a new Instagram Reel on Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced on a stone patio at home in a light yellow puff-sleeved crop top, paired with light tan short shorts. The casual set, which Spears slowly grooved while outdoors, was paired with small stud earrings and a gold beaded layered necklace with a round pendant.

In her caption, Spears took the time to share her workout routine, as well as the need to wear lotion at night after taking exotic vacations and her protective mindset for herself towards paparazzi.

“I work out for 45 min, 3x a week … that’s it !!! I hate working out for too long … I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take !!!” Spears stated. “God knows my body ain’t perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment.”

When it came to footwear, Spears strapped into a pair of brown platform pumps to complement her casual outfit. her style featured thick brown soles and square-shaped heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing her with a sleek height boost. The set was complete with brown suede rounded toes, as well as angled ankle straps that formed a Mary Jane-like silhouette. The moment followed Spears’ March posts following a canceled dinner, where she danced at home in a red dress and white wedge-heeled boots.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.