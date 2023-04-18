Britney Spears Dances in Bikini Bottoms, Crop Top & Black Wedge Boots

Britney Spears gave her viral dance videos a summer-worthy makeover on social media.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning musician danced indoors at home in a golden yellow crop top. The short-sleeved piece, cinched with a draped back sash, was paired with camouflage-printed bikini bottoms for a summer-worthy twist. The simple outfit was finished by Spears with just one accessory: a thin gold necklace, complete with metallic disc charms.

When it came to footwear, Spears finished her outfit with a pair of wedge-heeled boots. The “I Wanna Go” singer’s set featured monochrome black leather uppers with knee-high folded shafts, as well as sharp pointed toes. Wedged soles, which connected to the shoes’ base to create a triangular silhouette, finished the style with a modern height boost.

The moment followed Spears’ Reel last week, where she danced at home in a similar set of monochrome white leather boots — one of her go-to pairs — in a pink bodycon minidress.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.