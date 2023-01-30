Britney Spears Brings Back ‘Baby One More Time’ Style in Schoolgirl Skirt & Leather Heels

Oops…she did it again! Britney Spears brought back one of her classic music video moments with a modern twist on Instagram.
On Sunday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel on the social media platform — her first, as she noted in the caption, using a ring light. In the clip, Spears danced in an outfit that’s strongly reminiscent of her 1999 music video for “…Baby One More Time,” where she wore a white collared shirt as a crop top, complete with a gray cardigan and pleated miniskirt.
In her Reel, the star wore a white button-up crop top with lacy trim and pearl buttons, paired with a deep green plaid skirt — giving the iconic academic set a 2020’s twist.
“This video is showing my first time with a RING LIGHT!!! Damn, all this time!!!” Spears captioned her video. “This video is not as good as the last one in this outfit because I was figuring out how to do it … it’s actually cool and I felt proud at my first attempt at this ring light !!!”
When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of brown leather pumps. Her set featured lightly rounded toes with a layered strap on each vamp — seemingly mimicking a penny loafer — as well as thin squared 3 to 4-inch heels.
Similarly to the leather round-toed chunky pumps she wore in “…Baby One More Time,” the style added a preppy finish to her academia-inspired outfit — which can be seen in the original video on YouTube, below.
Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.
