Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Tattoo in Sheer Chocolate Crop Top and Hidden Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears just paired neutrals with a classic shoe style on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in two new throwback Instagram photos from the day she received a new tattoo, wearing a light brown plaid miniskirt. Accentuating the preppy piece was a darker brown crop top, featuring a deep rounded neckline and sheer sleeves topped with 3D fabric butterflies. A thin gold pendant necklace simply finished Spears’ ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of pumps. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen in her post, the style did appear to include closed counters crafted from a smooth brown material — similar to past styles she’s also worn on social media. Regardless, the set’s neutral hue provided a clean base for her ensemble’s textures and patterns to further draw the eye.

This isn’t Spears’ only sharp style moment this week, however. On Tuesday, the “He About to Lose Me” singer posed in a new Reel in a red minidress and hat with black ankle-strapped pumps, inspired by Julia Roberts’ own infamous red gown from the 1990 romantic film “Pretty Woman.”

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

PHOTOS: Discover Spears’ boldest style moments in the gallery.

