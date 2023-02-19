Britney Spears Pairs Crop Top with Fringed Boots for A Nobu Dinner Date

Britney Spears shared her latest date night outfit before heading to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel before going out with husband Sam Asghari, wearing a black crop top and matching slit skirt. The set was layered with an oversized gray plaid blazer, as well as a deep red hat with a thin tied band. However, this wasn’t Spears’ only outfit of the night; she also posed in a series of videos in her go-to brown pumps and a sparkling crystal-trimmed dress with a nude slip base, which she revealed she made at home.

“Last night before dinner at Nobu … Why is that place so good and how come I always sit by the fire !!! Either way, best night ever !!! My hubby hates this video, he thinks this black outfit is bad … I’m confused … Oh well …” Spears shared in the caption.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her date night outfit with a set of fringed boots. The black set featured almond-toed uppers with thin platform soles, 4-inch stiletto heels and fringe along each shaft. The style brought a boost of Western flair to Spears’ outfit, which was eclectically complete with a pink crystal-coated $140 lip-shaped clutch by Little Luxuries Designs. However, this wasn’t Spears’ only sharp style moment this month; last week, she also twirled in a sparkling gold corseted minidress and brown pumps while at home.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

