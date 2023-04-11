Britney Spears Strikes a Pose in Corseted Minidress & Ankle-Strapped Heels at Home

Britney Spears showed off her posing experience on social media with a bold outfit this week.

In a new Instagram post on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed indoors at home in a stark outfit. Her ensemble featured a white bodycon minidress, complete with a high neckline and back skirt slit. The style notably included a black corseted front panel, providing Spears with a sleek, cinched effect. The “Crossroads” actress completed her outfit with a cropped cream faux fur jacket.

When it came to footwear, Spears opted to strap into a pair of black pumps to complete her outfit. The “If U Seek Amy” singer’s set included rounded toes and short block heels, complete with ankle straps for a secure finish. The pair added a preppy finish to Spears’ ensemble while remaining formal and sophisticated. Furthering their versatility, similar styles can also be seen in new lines from brands including Marc Fisher, Vince Camuto, Gianvito Rossi and Jeffrey Campbell.

The moment followed Spears’ latest Reel on Monday, where she danced at home in short shorts, a yellow crop top and brown platform heels.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

