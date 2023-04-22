×
Britney Spears Does Janet Jackson Tribute Dance in Camo Bikini, Wedge Boots & ‘River Red’ Crop Top

By Amina Ayoud
Britney Spears wearing a Julien MacDonald dress, H Stern jewels, and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Britney Spears shared a short video to her Instagram today that saw the “Toxic” songstress dancing in a summer-ready ensemble to Janet Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

The performer was outfitted in a bright red cropped top with billowing sleeves and cinched bow detailing in the back. The shirt, which she highlighted with her “River Red” photo caption, also featured cut-outs just below the bodice which created a riskier appearance. On the bottom, Spears styled green and white camouflage-printed bikini bottoms worn in a low-waisted style reminiscent of similar looks the “Gimmie More” songstress’ wore in the ’90s.

As for accessories, Spears simply styled a gold pendant necklace along with a few equally dainty rings. The pop star started off the video with her long blonde tresses styled down but gathered up into a ponytail as she began to dance.

When it came down to footwear, Spears finished off her outfit with a pair of wedge-heeled boots. The hitmaker’s set featured faintly slouchy black leather uppers with knee-high shafts and sharp knife-like pointed toes. The footwear also featured wedged soles, which connected to the shoes’ base to create a triangular silhouette, offering a geometric height boost.

The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer usually wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

The moment followed another video posted to Spears’ Instagram on April 18 in a similar ensemble. The hitmaker donned a golden yellow crop top in a short-sleeved style cinched with a draped back sash. The cropped top was paired with camouflage-printed bikini bottoms for a summer-worthy twist.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is currently on tour.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Britney Spears’ best 90s and 2000s street-style moments.

