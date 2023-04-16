Britney Spears Twirls & Dances Barefoot in Pink Bikini Bottoms & Cropped Top

Britney Spears shared a video to her Instagram yesterday twirling and dancing in her living room.

The “Toxic” songstress was clad in a plain white cropped top featuring wide flared bell sleeves and decorative bow detailing on the bodice. On bottom, the hitmaker donned hot pink bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips in a Y2K manner, true to her own style.

For the short video, the “Gimme More” singer went barefoot, however when it comes to footwear, Spears’ usual footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian.

The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer usually wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from affordable brands such as Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, Ugg and Impo boots and Manolo Blahnik pumps. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

The last time we saw Spears, she was posing in her backyard, wearing a corseted minidress with ankle-strap pumps. The singer recently also hit the beach wearing a neon green bikini and posing in white thigh-high boots on her Instagram. In March, she also shared a clip with her husband, Sam Asghari, wearing “ugly sandals” on a plane.

