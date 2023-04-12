French First Lady Brigitte Macron Shimmers in Sequined Navy Dress & Heels at Amsterdam State Dinner

French first lady Brigitte Macron was sharply dressed with husband Emmanuel Macron for a state banquet honoring them in Amsterdam. The event was hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during Emmanuel’s two-day Netherlands state visit.

On Tuesday night, Brigitte stepped out for the occasion in a deep navy blue dress. Her high-necked ensemble featured long sleeves and a floor-length skirt, complete with crosshatched bronze, gold and silver sequined stripes for a geometric statement. Brigitte’s ensemble was elegantly accessorized with a quilted navy blue patent leather Dior clutch, as well as a gleaming metal watch, thin diamond bracelet and geometric gold and diamond drop earrings.

Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, was sharply suited in a classic black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie, complete with glossy black dress shoes.

When it came to footwear, Brigitte’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she wore a set of pumps with sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels — likely in a complementary or matching hue as her dress — to finish her outfit. The style has been a longtime go-to for the French first lady, particularly for formal occasions.

(L-R): Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attend a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Macron’s minimalist wardrobe is regarded as a standard for the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are by Louis Vuitton, which is one of her go-to brands — she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière as a close friend. Aside from ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sporty sneakers in similarly chic colors. Brigitte often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as skinny jeans and trousers, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, with most ailing from French labels like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

