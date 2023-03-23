Brie Larson Goes Back to Basics in Jeffery Campbell Cowboy Boots for Harper’s Bazaar

Brie Larson is Harper’s Bazaar’s latest cover star.

The “Captain Marvel” actress got candid during her interview with the publication about fame post-Oscar win for the 2016 film “Room.” Larson touched on her storied career, taking on her 30s, future plans and navigating on her own terms. The star spoke to her diverse resume thus far, one that might raise confusion. “I’m like, Well, if I said, ‘What would you like for breakfast a year from now?’ you would be like, I don’t know. I just don’t know,” said Larson. “It makes them feel like everything is going to be okay.”

Photos from the rather stripped-down shoot saw Larson going back to basics, dressed in elevated closet staples from recognizable designers. Sprawled out on a modern-looking loveseat, the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” star was outfitted in a nude Dior tank top tucked into a baggy dark denim layered overtop white boxer briefs also from the French designer brand.

Related Paris Hilton Graces the Cover of Harper's Bazaar India in Pink Feathered Sari, Bejeweled Heels & More Brie Larson Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sequined Knot-Front Dress & Classic Pumps at Celine's Winter 2023 Fashion Show Charlize Theron Poses in Prada Slingbacks for the October Issue of Harper's Bazaar

Her outfit was accessorized with dainty gold Cartier jewelry. The Dior denim was tucked into white leather Jeffery Campbell cowboy boots with wedged heels.

Larson also touched on turning 30. The now 33-year-old spoke about having major fears about the change. “I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30,” she said. “What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?”

Another image from the spread saw the Oscar winner dressed in a black jacket and matching slouchy trousers from Chanel that sat low on her hips. Underneath the pants sat those same white boxer briefs from Dior. Larson wore similar gold Cartier jewelry and the same white leather Jeffery Campbell cowboy boots.

PHOTOS: See Brie Larson’s impeccable style evolution.