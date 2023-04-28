Blake Lively Takes Lux Leather Trend in Brandon Maxwell Coat Dress & Louboutins to Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Blake Lively embraced the lux leather trend as she arrived at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York on Thursday.

The actress slipped on a textured design from Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The leather coat dress boasted a collar, waist belt and ruched sleeves. Lively left some buttons undone down the middle of the dress to create a slitted silhouette.

Blake Lively <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

Her jewels, all from Tiffany & Co., included the Elsa Peretti Snake Necklace, Jean Schlumberger Wide Link Bracelet and Schlumberger Rope Three-row X Ring. In the glam department, her blonde hair was fashioned into voluminous curls and her makeup was glamorous.

Related Zoe Kravitz Shines in Chainmail Bra & Classic Black Pumps at Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark Store Grand Reopening Florence Pugh Continues Her Sheer Era in Valentino Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening Gabrielle Union Gets Romantic in Sheer Black Dress & Heels With Dwyane Wade at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Lively’s footwear selection was Christian Louboutin’s Cherry Sandals in a chocolate hue. These sandals are expertly made from leather and designed with open toes, providing a fashionable experience that is sure to impress. Featuring a beige and bronze color scheme, these sandals come with a PVC strap on the ankles and are perched on a 5-inch heel.

Blake Lively <span style="font-weight: 400;">at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark store grand reopening.</span> CREDIT: Getty Images

Famous for gracing the red carpet, the star of “Green Lantern” is often spotted in pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals. Her footwear collection is stocked with designs from leading labels such as Maison Valentino, Tory Burch and Alaïa. Thanks to her stylish and chic fashion sense, she has earned a coveted front-row spot at numerous fashion shows for renowned brands such as Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

PHOTOS: Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening