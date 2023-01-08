Blake Lively Masters Maternity Style with An Unexpected Dress and Ruby Manolo Blahnik Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blake Lively just mastered maternity style with an unexpected styling trick.

The pregnant “Gossip Girl” star, who’s currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, shared a fashion fiasco Instagram Story on Sunday. During the occasion, Lively revealed that she was unable to finish fastening a silky button-up black and white polka-dotted mini dress and a black velvet maxi skirt from her wardrobe — each due to her baby bump. However, the actress cleverly opted to wear both pieces, creating a high-low effect akin to a color-blocked maxi dress. The chic set was whimsically paired with a large rounded pearl necklace, once again cementing Lively’s maximalist chic streak.

Blake Lively on Instagram Stories on Jan. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram Stories

“Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” Lively shared as a caption, adding that when two pieces don’t fit, the alternative is to “wear both.”

When it came to footwear, Lively gave her outfit a pop of color with Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. The $1,225 style featured bright red satin uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with rounded counters and 3.5-inch stiletto heels. Completing the set was Blahnik’s signature ornamental crystal Hangisi buckles on each toe, cast with red jewels to create an enchanting monochrome finish. The style also proved a sharp complement to Lively’s attire, creating a classic palette when paired with her black and white dresses.

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The moment follows Lively’s appearance at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022. For the occasion, Lively talked on a panel with Moira Forbes on helming her premium drink mixer brand, Betty Buzz. Lively simultaneously announced her fourth child with Reynolds in a shimmering gold sequined dress, satin headband and white scarf — complete with sparkling hoop earrings and 6-inch Valentino platform pumps.

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fixture on the fashion scene, stemming from her glamorous style and close friendships with designers like Louboutin and the late Karl Lagerfeld. Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010’s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

