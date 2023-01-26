Blackpink’s Rosé Lounges in Saint Laurent Tuxedo & Hidden Tribute Platforms in Paris

Blackpink’s Rosé was sharply suited in Paris this week, thanks to Saint Laurent.

On Wednesday, Rosé lounged on an ornate staircase in the City of Light, wearing a head-to-toe Saint Laurent outfit. Her ensemble, designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, featured a black single-breasted velvet jacket across a black curved tuxedo vest and a ruffled white shirt.

Completing the set was a long silk georgette bow, as well as flared black trousers. Accenting Rosé’s ensemble were thin gold bangles and a ring from Tiffany & Co.

Rosé poses in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

When it came to footwear, the “Pink Venom” musician‘s shoes could not be seen. However, it was revealed her style was, in fact, Laurent’s Tribute sandals. Her $1,150 style included glossy black patent leather uppers with intertwined upper straps and 1.2-inch beveled platform soles. Completing the set were thin 5.3-inch heels, giving the style a dynamic height boost.

Saint Laurent’s Tribute sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

