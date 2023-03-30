Blackpink’s Rosé Elegantly Arrives in Black Dress & Heels at Sulwhasoo x The Met Party

Blackpink’s Rosé brought chic style to the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the House of Sulwhasoo. The musician — who’s an ambassador for the holistic Korean skincare brand, which has a one-year partnership with the Met — was one of the numerous star attendees at its Sulwhasoo x The Met launch party, including Charli XCX, Precious Lee and Paloma Elsesser.

On Wednesday night, Rosé arrived on the Met steps in New York City, wearing a flowing black gown. Her silky piece featured a wide skirt with a cinched sleeveless bodice, creating a classically chic statement.

Rosé from Blackpink attends the Sulwhasoo launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

The “Pink Venom” singer’s attire was complete with a black hair bow and gleaming jewelry from Tiffany & Co.: the New York-based jeweler’s Tiffany Edge necklace and matching bracelet, crafted from platinum, yellow gold and sparkling diamonds.

Rosé from Blackpink attends the Sulwhasoo launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on March 29, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Rosé’s shoes could not be seen. However, based on her outfit’s formal nature, it’s likely she finished it with a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals, pumps or platform heels. The moment follows Rosé’s Sulwhasoo debut earlier this month, walking through their headquarters in a new video series on Instagram.

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

