Blackpink’s Rosé Buttons Into Preppy Jacket, Skirt & Heels in New Sulwhasoo Video

Blackpink’s Rosé brought chic style to the House of Sulwhasoo. The musician kicked off a new video series on social media this week, exploring the heritage of the holistic Korean skincare brand.

On Wednesday, Rosé walked through an open-layout home within Sulwhasoo’s headquarters, showcasing the brand’s product packaging from the mid-2000s to today.

For the occasion, she wore a white collared blouse beneath a plain black sweater, paired with a matching miniskirt. Layered atop for a chic finish was a piped black jacket, accented with round gold buttons for a preppy touch.

When it came to footwear, Rosé’s shoes could not be seen. However, based on her outfit’s formal nature, it’s likely she finished it with a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals, pumps or boots. The moment marked the musician’s latest fashionable venture, following her appearance this week at Harry Styles’ Love On Tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans and green and white Prada sneakers.

Harry Styles and Rosé meet at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea on March 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosé/Instagram

For footwear, the “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” singer often wears slick sandals, pumps and boots by Saint Laurent, which she’s also a global brand ambassador for. During performances and music videos, Rosé can be seen in chunky boots and platforms from brands including Club Exx, Eytys and Dolls Kill. Off-duty, her casual looks often feature Adidas sneakers, as well as loafers and boots by Vetements and Dr. Martens. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, the singer is also a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

