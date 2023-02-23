Blackpink’s Jisoo Makes K-Pop History in Lace Dior Dress on Vogue France’s Cover

Jisoo is officially a cover girl, thanks to Vogue France.

In a landmark occasion for the French title, the Blackpink musician is Vogue France‘s first-ever K-pop cover star for its March 2023 issue. Shot by Hugo Comte, Jisoo’s cover finds her posing with windswept hair in a romantic black Dior dress. The piece, styled by Vanessa Reid, features a strapless silhouette crafted from floral guipure cotton. For fuller coverage, the sheer lacy piece was layered atop ribbed linen shorts, also from Dior.

Jisoo covers the March 2023 issue of “Vogue France.” CREDIT: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Vogue France

However, this wasn’t Jisoo’s only shot for Vogue. In the accompanying editorial, she can be seen in another minimalist Dior outfit: a set of deep blue denim jeans. In addition to her cover shoot, the imagery places the “Pink Venom” singer in distinctly minimalist ensembles that highlight details including colors, textures and overall timeless style (after all, what’s more classic than an LBD or blue jeans?).

Jisoo poses in the “Vogue France” March 2023 issue. CREDIT: Hugo Comte/Courtesy of Vogue France

Vogue France’s March 2023 issue will be available online and on newsstands on Feb. 24.

Jisoo’s covergirl announcement follows her latest Dior moment: an appearance at the brand’s spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris in January, wearing a white sheer-sleeved dress and lace pumps.

Blackpink’s Jisoo attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Jisoo keeps her styles preppy and modern. The “Ice Cream” singer often wears loafers or brogues in neutral leather. She can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Prada, Jimmy Choo and Gucci on the red carpet—though she mainly wears Dior’s footwear as their ambassador. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in sneakers by Magmur, Adidas and Yeezy.

