Blackpink’s Jennie Pops in White Tweed Jumpsuit & Cap-Toed Pumps at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jennie made a sharp entrance to Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The musician was part of a star-studded front row for the occasion, which included H.E.R., Penelope Cruz, Dianna Agron and Zoe Saldana.

Jennie boldly arrived to the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on Tuesday to take in creative director Virginie Viard’s latest designs, fittingly wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit as one of its house ambassadors. The Blackpink musician’s ensemble featured a white tweed sleeveless jumpsuit, complete with wide legs and a metal “C” logo at its curved neckline. The piece was cinched with a thin pearl belt topped with a pink camellia charm for a sweet finish.

Jennie attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennie also accessorized her Chanel ensemble with the French brand’s diamond filigree bow ring and quilted Coco Crush rings. The K-pop star also carried a black leather version of its $5,800 Chanel 22 handbag, finished with gleaming gold hardware and a white camellia charm.

Jennie attends Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Jennie boosted her outfit with a set of Chanel’s Mary Jane pumps. Her $1,300 style featured monochrome black uppers in a D’Orsay silhouette, composed of soft suede. Buckled straps and rounded capped patent leather toes added a feminine flourish to the pair. Thick platform soles, as well as 4.3-inch block heels, completed the style with a preppy finish for the “Pink Venom” singer — while simultaneously giving her a sophisticated height boost.

Chanel’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show was held at the Grand Palais Éphémère on the final day of Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season. The collection was inspired by the brand’s signature camellia flower, seen across numerous pieces designed by Virginie Viard. Show attendees created a star-studded front row for the occasion, as well, including Jennie, H.E.R., Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana, FKA Twigs, Dianna Agron and Penelope Cruz.

