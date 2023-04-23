Blackpink Laces Up for Coachella 2023 Performance in Corsets, Combat Boots and More

Blackpink’s second Coachella performance, held on the 2023 festival’s second weekend, featured an array of sleek detailing and custom fashion moments.

While making their first entrances, the girl group returned to the Coachella Stage for their second headlining set at the Indio, Calif. festival in a range of individual looks. The occasion began with Jennie arriving in a light blue silk crop top, micro-length shorts and a pair of matching calf-high boots. Jisoo followed in a pale purple and nude tulle minidress accented by white 3D flowers.

Rosé of Blackpink performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

On the edgier side, Rosé descended from an elevated platform in a black crop top, shorts and clear chainmail disc dress from Paco Rabanne, paired with a black feathered jacket and Dr. Martens x Rick Owens’ leather lace-up boots. Lisa rounded out the group in a gleaming gold metallic, chainmail and embroidered dress with black platform boots.

The group’s second set of performance ensembles tapped into neutral hues, featuring an array of black, white and silver outfits. Rosé wore a sheer black top with a crystal flower embellishment over a set of black shorts, paired with her Dr. Martens x Rick Owens boots. Jisoo similarly wore black shorts with silver floral embellishments, paired with a white chainmail-coated halter top and leather block-heeled platform boots. Lisa sparkled in a silver crystal-coated woven crop top and miniskirt, layered with a white and black leather jacket and black Christian Louboutin boots. Jennie rounded out the group in a white cutout crop top and slit patent skirt, paired with white lug-soled Chelsea boots.

(L-R): Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

For their final outfit change, each of the Blackpink members donned light pink Mugler outfits — all custom crystal-embellished designs by Casey Cadwallader. Lisa danced in a cropped long-sleeved corset top with matching flared cutout pants and lug-sole boots, while Jisoo took a romantic approach in a corset halter top, miniskirt and matching lace-up boots. Rosé, meanwhile, paired her Dr. Martens x Rick Owens boots with Cadwallader’s corseted minidress and black shorts. Jennie finished the group’s pink statement in a cutout corseted crop top, scrunch-waisted pants and fingerless gloves, paired with black lug-sole platform boots.