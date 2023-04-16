Blackpink Takes the Stage in Micro Shorts & Lace-Up Boots for Coachella 2023 Performance

Blackpink lit up the stage on day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, Calif. The K-Pop girl group’s set saw solo acts from each member, along with multiple costume changes.

Pretty in pink, the members first took the stage in black and pink Dolce & Gabbana ensembles true to their group name.

Jennie wore a structured bedazzled pink corset top worn underneath a cropped rhinestone-embellished leather jacket. On bottom, the “Solo” songstress wore matching micro shorts that featured bedazzled trim around the pockets and a lace caplet attached to the back. Jisoo wore a voluminous high-neck corset top with similarly micro shorts in black with sheer pink gathered fabric attached to the front in cascading strips.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023, in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Lisa donned a long-sleeved top with strong shoulders and sparkling sleeves worn with lace-up micro shorts featuring a pink caplet attached to the back. Straying from the groups look slightly, Rosé wore a black belted romper with lace trim and cascading pink fabric adornments.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

The group came together once again in black and silver looks. Once again, all of their looks were comprised of micro shorts with cutouts, bedazzlements and sheer capes. Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa wore long-sleeved crop tops with addition of cutouts and asymmetrical detailing embellished with silver and floral motifs. Rosé wore a black cutout cropped tank top trimmed with dazzling crystals that created a grungy high-shine effect.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie of Blackpink perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

As for footwear, a majority of their looks were worn with a range of combat boots featuring sky-high platform soles, shiny black leather uppers and sleek lace-up silhouettes. Along with their shiny silver stage outfits, Jennie wore thigh-high leather boots while Lisa opted for western black leather cowboy boots.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Check out Blackpink’s most fashionable moments over the years.