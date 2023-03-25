Billie Eilish Performs in Oversized Jersey & Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen Sneakers at Lollapalooza Brazil

Billie Eilish took to the stage on day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. The hitmaker stepped out before a packed audience in a comfortable ensemble featuring bold hues and statement-making shoes.

The “Bad Guy” singer donned an oversized short-sleeved green and white jersey with the number ’83’ plastered on the front layered overtop a sheer black mesh long sleeve that peeked past the bright green top. On bottom, Eilish wore loose-fitting black basketball shorts with white trim worn over black mesh tights and coordinating black and white striped knee-high socks.

Billie Eilish performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023, in São Paulo. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Eilish styled a white and red baseball cap worn backward with fingerless gloves in yellow, green and white. Around her neck, the performer brought the bling with a plethora of silver chain necklaces stacked up high. In her hair, Eilish wore bright yellow beads.

On her feet, the “Happier Than Ever” songstress sported Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen high-top sneakers. The footwear style sported a unique yellow and black colorway with the signature Air Jordan wings logo, a bright yellow swoosh, and contrasting panel detail. The style also had sleek lace-up closures with logo patches at the tongue and thick rubber soles in yellow and white. Jordans, whether high or low-top, are a constant in many celebrities’ shoe line-ups, Eilish’s included.

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Pollen’ CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, Eilish usually opts for sneakers. In fact, she is set to release another collaboration with Nike. During previous red-carpet events, the star could be seen in platform sandals and pumps from brands like Gucci. However, her go-to styles are often sneakers hailing from Converse, Nike, Burberry and Balenciaga. The star occasionally wears tall boots that coordinate with her outfits as well, usually by Moon Boot, Dr. Martens and Swear London.

Billie Eilish performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023, in São Paulo. CREDIT: Getty Images

