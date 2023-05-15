Beyoncé Sparkles in Bedazzled Valentino Dress & Cylindrical Heels on Renaissance World Tour in Belgium

Beyoncé brought sparkling style to the stage for her latest Renaissance World Tour stop.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, as seen on Valentino’s Instagram, continued her world tour in Brussels, Belgium. For the occasion, she performed in a shimmering silver sleeveless Valentino dress with a draped bustier bodice and sleek thigh-high slit. The floor-length piece — a custom design by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli — was covered in small crystals that twinkled as they caught the light for a burst of glamour. The piece was layered atop nude fishnet tights for added coverage, as well.

Stylist Shiona Turini finished the musician’s outfit with a matching silver set of metallic elbow-length gloves with golden nails, as well as a large silver spiked collar necklace embedded with gleaming silver crystals.

When it came to footwear, Beyoncé slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps to finish her outfit. The “Pure/Honey” musician’s style featured triangular toes and closed counters crafted from metallic silver mirrored leather. The set gained a sleek edge from allover reptilian embossments, which were finished with cylindrical inverted heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a dynamic height boost onstage.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to-date — according to Billboard. The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

PHOTOS: Discover Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” collaboration with Balmain in the gallery.