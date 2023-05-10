Beyoncé Kicks Off ‘Renaissance’ Tour with Bejeweled Bodysuits and Holographic Boots

Beyoncé took statement-making style to new heights for her Renaissance World Tour. Named for her hit 2022 album “Renaissance,” the international tour kicked off in Sweden on Wednesday on a distinctly glitzy note.
The Grammy Award-winning musician opened the tour performing “Pure/Honey,” wearing a custom Mugler bodysuit. Designed by Casey Cadwallader, the one-piece featured a sleeveless cutout silhouette with yellow paneling and silver metal accents, complete with a dynamic flared waistline — all inspired by a dress from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1997 couture collection.
While singing “Drunk in Love” and “Thique,” Beyoncé changed into a custom Loewe bodysuit. Her bodycon attire — based on a dress from the brand’s fall 2022 collection — featured a sleeveless light brow nude base and long legs. For a sleek edge, the piece was finished with a print of black hands with a sharp red manicure and completely coated in matching crystals for a burst of glitz. The outfit was finished with a pair of close-toed angled heeled boots in a similarly nude hue, as well as nail-tipped black elbow-length gloves — both covered in crystals — and a set of gold and diamond drop earrings.
Beyoncé’s next outfit featured a paneled bodysuit with a nude base, overlaid with asymmetric silver sequined paneling to create a cutout silhouette. Punctuated by a round silver mirror, the dynamic attire was paired with diamond-covered link earrings, as well as a pair of slouchy gray nylon over-the-knee heeled boots.
For a shimmering effect, the musician changed into a green, yellow, blue and purple abstract-printed minidress with a ruched skirt to perform “Break My Soul,” layered beneath a shimmering holographic coat. Massive round diamond post earrings finished her look, as well as dynamic statement shoe: a pair of close-toed heeled boots with angled shafts, covered in snake embossments with an iridescent metallic green, blue and brown-orange hue.
Beyoncé’s final ensemble, seen during her “Flaws And All” set, was one of the concert’s most ornate. Hailing from Alexander McQueen, her custom Sarah Burton-designed attire featured a black mesh long-sleeved bodysuit with exaggerated hips and shoulders. The piece — and its matching ankle boots — were coated with intricate silver bugle beads and anatomical crystal embroidery for a glamorous edge.