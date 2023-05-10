Beyoncé Kicks Off ‘Renaissance’ Tour with Bejeweled Bodysuits and Holographic Boots

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023.

Beyoncé took statement-making style to new heights for her Renaissance World Tour. Named for her hit 2022 album “Renaissance,” the international tour kicked off in Sweden on Wednesday on a distinctly glitzy note.

The Grammy Award-winning musician opened the tour performing “Pure/Honey,” wearing a custom Mugler bodysuit. Designed by Casey Cadwallader, the one-piece featured a sleeveless cutout silhouette with yellow paneling and silver metal accents, complete with a dynamic flared waistline — all inspired by a dress from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1997 couture collection.

While singing “Drunk in Love” and “Thique,” Beyoncé changed into a custom Loewe bodysuit. Her bodycon attire — based on a dress from the brand’s fall 2022 collection — featured a sleeveless light brow nude base and long legs. For a sleek edge, the piece was finished with a print of black hands with a sharp red manicure and completely coated in matching crystals for a burst of glitz. The outfit was finished with a pair of close-toed angled heeled boots in a similarly nude hue, as well as nail-tipped black elbow-length gloves — both covered in crystals — and a set of gold and diamond drop earrings.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s next outfit featured a paneled bodysuit with a nude base, overlaid with asymmetric silver sequined paneling to create a cutout silhouette. Punctuated by a round silver mirror, the dynamic attire was paired with diamond-covered link earrings, as well as a pair of slouchy gray nylon over-the-knee heeled boots.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

For a shimmering effect, the musician changed into a green, yellow, blue and purple abstract-printed minidress with a ruched skirt to perform “Break My Soul,” layered beneath a shimmering holographic coat. Massive round diamond post earrings finished her look, as well as dynamic statement shoe: a pair of close-toed heeled boots with angled shafts, covered in snake embossments with an iridescent metallic green, blue and brown-orange hue.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s final ensemble, seen during her “Flaws And All” set, was one of the concert’s most ornate. Hailing from Alexander McQueen, her custom Sarah Burton-designed attire featured a black mesh long-sleeved bodysuit with exaggerated hips and shoulders. The piece — and its matching ankle boots — were coated with intricate silver bugle beads and anatomical crystal embroidery for a glamorous edge.