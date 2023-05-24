Beyoncé Shines in Blue Brandon Blackwood Dress & Pumps on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé was seeing blue in England during her Renaissance World Tour, thanks to Brandon Blackwood.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, as seen on Blackwood’s Instagram, wore a custom head-to-toe outfit from the New York City-based designer onstage while opening her latest show in Sunderland.

For the occasion, stylist KJ Moody outfitted the singer in a light blue silky gown with a draped neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, accented by a floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit and circular draped train. The formal piece was paired with matching sheer-paneled elbow-length gloves — also by Blackwood — to create a true blue statement.

A multi-layered custom silver Tiffany & Co. choker and HardWear link earrings smoothly finished the musician’s outfit with a heavy-metal shine.

When it came to footwear, Beyoncé slipped into a pair of custom close-toed Blackwood pumps to complete her outfit. The “XO” singer’s close-toed style featured pointed toes with thin ankle and slingback straps, all crafted from the same light-catching silk as her dress. The set was complete with thin stiletto heels for a slick height boost, finishing the attire with a monochrome base that was elegant and sleek.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

