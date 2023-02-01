Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour in Crystal Body Armor & Fringed Boots

Beyoncé’s kicking off the new year with the official announcement of her “Renaissance” tour.

Shared in a new Instagram post on Wednesday morning, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new image aptly captioned “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023.” I

n the photo, she posed atop a statue of a horse covered in disco ball-esque silver crystals (similar to the titular tour’s album cover), wearing a matching cowboy hat. Making the greatest statement to her Western outfit, however, was her clothing — or lace thereof — that featured crystal body-sculpted pieces mimicking the silhouette of a cutout breastplate and thong, accentuated by large diamond duster drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Beyoncé’s shoes could not be seen — although part of them were thigh-high boots cast in a sparkly silver hue. The set included glittering layers of fringe, as well as glittering crystals along their shaft lining. It’s likely the pair was finished with pointed toes and a thick Western or stiletto-heeled base, given similar styles on the market.

The upcoming Renaissance tour dates can be seen on Beyoncé’s website. The tour — announced just before Sunday’s 2023 Grammy Awards — will begin in Sweden on May 10 before proceeding to Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark and Poland. Upon entering America on July 8, tour stops begin in Philadelphia and proceed to hit most major cities — including Toronto, Chicago, New York, Boston, Las Vegas and Los Angeles — before concluding in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Below, discover more “Renaissance” tour stops according to Beyoncé’s website — which states that pricing will be available “soon.”

5.10: STOCKHOLM, SE @ FRIENDS ARENA

5.14: BRUSSELS, BE @ BAUDOIN STADIUM

5.17: CARDIFF, UK @ PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

5.20: EDINBURGH, UK @ MURRAYFIELD

5.23: SUNDERLAND, UK @ STADIUM OF LIGHT

5.26: PARIS, FR @ STADE DE FRANCE

5.29: LONDON, UK @ TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

5.30: LONDON, UK @ TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

6.06: LYON, FR @ GROUPAMA STADIUM

6.08: BARCELONA, SP @ OLYMPIC STADIUM

6.11: MARSEILLE, FR @ ORANGE VÉLODROME

6.15: COLOGNE, DE @ RHEINENERGIESTADION

6.17: AMSTERDAM, NL @JC ARENA

6.21: HAMBURG, DE @ VOLKSPARKSTADION

6.24: FRANKFURT, DE @ DEUTSCHE BANK PARK

6.27: WARSAW, PL @ PGE NARDOWY

7.08: TORONTO, CA @ ROGERS CENTRE

7.09: TORONTO, CA @ ROGERS CENTRE

7.12: PHILADELPHIA, PA @ LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

7.15: NASHVILLE, TN @ NISSAN STADIUM

7.17: LOUISVILLE, KY @ CARDINAL STADIUM

7.20: MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM

7.22: CHICAGO, IL @ SOLDIER FIELD

7.26: DETROIT, MI @ FORD FIELD

7.29: NEW YORK, NY @ METLIFE STADIUM

8.01: BOSTON, MA @ GILLETTE STADIUM

8.03: PITTSBURGH, PA @ HEINZ FIELD

8.05: WASHINGTON, DC @ FEDEX FIELD

8.09: CHARLOTTE, NC @ BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

8.11: ATLANTA, GA @ MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

8.16: TAMPA, FL @ RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

8.18: MIAMI, FL @ HARD ROCK STADIUM

8.21: ST. LOUIS, MI @ DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER

8.24: PHOENIX, AZ @ STATE FARM STADIUM

8.26: LAS VEGAS, NV @ ALLEGIANT STADIUM

8.30: SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ LEVI’S STADIUM

9.02: LOS ANGELES, CA @ SOFI STADIUM

9.11: VANCOUVER, CA @ BC PLACE

9.13: SEATTLE, WA @ LUMEN FIELD

9.18: KANSAS CITY, KS @ ARROWHEAD STADIUM

9.21: DALLAS, TX @ AT&T STADIUM

9.23: HOUSTON, TX @ NRG STADIUM

9.27: NEW ORLEANS, LA @ CAESARS SUPERDOME