Beyonce Revives No-Pants Trend in Dolce & Gabbana Blazer With Vintage Vivienne Westwood Boots

Beyoncé brought back no-pants dressing while off-duty in London during her Renaissance World Tour.

The Grammy Award-winning musician, as seen on Instagram, posed for a Sunday photo shoot with husband Jay-Z prior to an evening of wine and oysters.

For the occasion, she wore a slouchy black Dolce & Gabbana pinstriped blazer accentuated by pointed lapels and black double-breasted buttons. The suiting was layered over a low-cut black top and hot pants to retain its dynamic effect, which was finished with thin black sunglasses and Parisian brand Talel’s 590,00€ (approximately $638 USD) V2 handbag, a small triangular black leather structured tote — which has since sold out.

When it came to footwear, Beyoncé slipped into a pair of leather over-the-knee boots from Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2010 collection to finish her outfit. The musician’s vintage black leather style, sourced from Pechuga Vintage, featured tall paneled upper shafts and rounded toes.

For added edge, the style was finished with metallic silver lining that folded slightly over her thighs for a revealing glint, as well as thin 4-inch heels for a height-boosting finish.

The musician’s look recalled the “no-pants” trend that stars like Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless others embraced ubiquitously on the streets throughout 2018. In the 2020s, the styling trick made a revival on “The Voice” with Camila Cabello, and Tia Mowry also wore the trend while posing on Instagram.

The outfit also marked Beyoncé’s latest outing with Jay Z while on tour, following her viral weekend appearance in a bejeweled Balmain couture dress and handbag with crystal-embellished peep-toe platform heels — all inspired by “Renaissance.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is her ninth, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The concert will find the singer performing in arenas in cities including London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to-date — according to Billboard.

The sing’s tour wardrobe has also made headlines for its glitzy ensembles from numerous luxury brands, including Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, David Koma and Valentino.

