Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Announce New Haircare Brand with Viral Mirror Selfie

Beyoncé is back with her latest venture — a new haircare line — which she’s made a true family affair.

In a now-viral mirror selfie on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a white draped minidress next to a brightly lit vanity covered in beauty products — including a series of orange, gold and yellow-tinted glass bottles with blurred-out labels.

The assortment was revealed to be her newest project, a haircare brand inspired by her mother Tina Knowles’ salon — notably where Beyoncé swept hair and sang for clients with Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as a child.

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” the musician shared in a statement on a later slide. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating. B.”

Within the three-photo slideshow, the musician also featured a photo of her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who wore a pink, blue and green-printed robe with stud earrings while having her hair braided. The shoot was the pair’s latest mother-daughter moment, potentially revealing that Blue will be involved in some capacity of the to-be-launched project.

While most details about Beyoncé’s new haircare project — including the brand’s name, specific products and their purpose, and the overall cause for her launching a hair-focused brand — have not been revealed, more details are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Outside of music, Beyoncé and Knowles previously operated the House of Deréon fashion brand from 2005 to 2012. The singer also launched her activewear line Ivy Park with Topshop in 2014, which later became a label under Adidas in 2019 until the duo parted ways in March 2023. That same month, Beyoncé also announced a collaborative couture collection with Balmain, featuring 16 looks themed after the 16 tracks of her album “Renaissance.”

Within the beauty field, the musician launched her own fragrance, Heat, in 2010 — as well as Heat Rush and Pulse in 2011 and the Mrs. Carter Show Limited Edition of Heat in 2013.

