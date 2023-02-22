Bella Thorne Slips on Backless Dress & Heels for Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Bella Thorne took sleek style to the front row for Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While in the brand’s front row alongside stars including Maye Musk, Sara Sampaio and Tina Leung, Thorne posed in a sleek black Cavalli dress. Designed by creative director Fausto Puglisi, her ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a maxi-length skirt. Dividing the minimalist piece was a backless cutout, as well as two large side cutouts cinched by a silver and turquoise medallion accent.

Bella Thorne attends Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Thorne paired the dynamic dress with a pair of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and metal drop earrings, as well as a maroon suede version of Cavalli’s crystal tiger-handled Roar handbag.

When it came to shoes, Thorne’s footwear could not be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s highly likely the “Shake It Up” actress‘ style took the form of a pointed-toe pump or sleek sandal with a stiletto-heeled base. Both silhouettes have been longtime go-to’s for Thorne on the red carpet, particularly with monochrome color palettes or embellished upper detailing.

Bella Thorne attends Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

