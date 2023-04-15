Bella Thorne Brings Fiery-Red Style in Plunging Jumpsuit & Gold Pumps to Nylon House in the Desert 2023 During Coachella

Bella Thorne went red hot for Nylon magazine’s Nylon House in the Desert 2023 party yesterday in Indio, California. The magazine’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

For the event, the “Shake It Up” star wore a fiery-red satin jumpsuit with sculptural gold straps and a plunging neckline. The garment was belted and worn with whimsical and surrealist silver and gold jewelry featuring eye motifs.

Bella Thorne at Nylon House during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

Thorne opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of metallic gold pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The tops of each toe had sculptural detailing that gave the footwear a regal look.

A closer look at Bella Thorne’s shoes. CREDIT: Nylon

For footwear, the Thorne favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Bella Thorne at Nylon House during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Nylon

Nylon House in the Desert, Nylon magazine’s annual Coachella party, was presented by Samsung Galaxy on April 14. Diplo, Carlita and Alesso performed and guests included Bella Thorne, Teyana Taylor and more.

