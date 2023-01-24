Bella Hadid Pops in Yellow Rubber Mules & Y2K-Approved Knitwear

Bella Hadid’s latest subversive Y2K style moment made a splash on social media — complete with whimsical shoes to match.

While posing on Instagram on Monday, Hadid lounged on a plush leather couch in a sleek early 2000s-worthy outfit. The supermodel’s outfit featured a thin light blue button-up cardigan, accented with a thin woven upper tie, atop a sparkling crystal necklace. A dark denim miniskirt with striped front panels, as well as white tube socks, completed her comfy ensemble.

When it came to footwear, the Versace muse quirkily finished her outfit with a set of yellow mules. The sunshine-toned set included a rubbery texture with flat, lightly textured soles and rounded toes. The mule-like, open-backed style added a relaxed, gorpcore-worthy finish to her outfit, adding to its easygoing effect.

However, this wasn’t Hadid’s only whimsical style moment in recent weeks. On Friday, Hadid posed in a plaid midi skirt and contrasting plaid shirt with brown boots while celebrating her brand Kin Euphorics’ collaboration with Sakara Life in New York City.

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

