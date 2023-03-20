Bella Hadid Straps Into Lace-Up Sandals & Fiery Red Dress for Stanton Social Prime Opening

Bella Hadid brought a pop of color — with a slick twist — to the opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace this weekend. The model was in attendance for the event as its host, in partnership with her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics.

While arriving to the occasion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Hadid posed in a vibrant red dress. Her $195 style by Amy Shehab featured a bodycon base with an ankle-length hem, high neckline and draped sleeves. The piece was finished with a low-waisted attached belt with a rectangular silver buckle. Hadid completed her look with a sparkling pinky ring and gleaming red manicure.

Bella Hadid attends the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

When it came to footwear, Hadid strapped into a sleek pair of heeled sandals from Femme Los Angeles to finish her outfit. Her $189 style — Janis Tello’s new 3.0 Barely There silhouette — featured thin vegan leather pointed soles and toe straps. Giving the pair a slick edge were thin 3-inch stiletto heels, as well as attached slingback and ankle straps that laced and wrapped around her legs.

A closer look at Hadid’s sandals. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Femme Los Angeles’ 3.0 Barely There sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme Los Angeles

The style added a sultry edge to Hadid’s outfit, contrasting the similar choices of stiletto-heeled and platform sandals that are commonly worn on red carpets.

Bella Hadid attends the grand opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 18, 2023. CREDIT: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s edgy style often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

