Becky G Revives Y2K-Approved Peekaboo Thong Trend in Pink Nike Sneakers for Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Becky G lit up the stage once again at weekend two of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, California.

The “Te Quiero Besar” songstress was thinking pink and mimicked the looks from her weekend one performance at the music festival last week, channeling similarly western vibes. The hitmaker sported a hot pink rhinestoned cowboy hat worn with a bedazzled bra and a cropped denim cardigan. On bottom, Becky G sported matching hot pink bottoms in a slouchy low-rise fashion worn with rhinestoned undergarments that peeked past the waist of her trousers in a style reminiscent of the ’90s and early 2000s.

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Accessorizing her ensemble, Becky G wore diamond lock earrings and a key necklace from EÉRA along with a swirling pink Bea Bongiasca ring.

This look was accompanied by coordinating Nike low-top sneakers crafted from white leather uppers and featured white lacing and bright pink swooshes.

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Switching things up, Becky G changed into a rhinestoned hot pink halter dress featuring loads of intricate cut-outs and eye-catching pink crystalized trim. On her feet, the performer sported knee-high combat boots in hot pink with matching thick platform soles and sleek lace-up detailing.

Known for her bold and playful fashion choices, Becky G often incorporates bright colors, statement accessories and bold patterns into her outfits, mixing high-end designer pieces with more affordable streetwear.

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

The “MAMIII” songbird made the Coachella stage her own on April 15 and returned to do it all over again on April 21 for week two. The last time we saw Becky G performing, she journeyed to the Dominican Republic to shoot the music video for her latest song, “Arranca,” featuring Dominican mambo star Omega.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

Becky G performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

