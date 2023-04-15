Becky G Goes Western for Coachella 2023 Performance in Rhinestoned Bra, Cowboy Hat & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Becky G took over the stage on day one of at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, California.
The “Te Quiero Besar” songstress channeled Western vibes, gracing the stage in a bright blue cowboy hat accompanied by a bedazzled blue bra top. Overtop the rhinestoned piece was a cropped denim cardigan that was worn with matching bottoms in a slouchy style.
The waist of the hitmaker’s jeans was folded down in a 90s style in order to show off the matching blue rhinestoned undergarments.
Along with her western look, Becky G donned white and blue Nike Air Force 1 Low “Command Force” sneakers crafted from white leather with blue swooshes and bright orange accents.
Joined on stage by fellow artist Natti Natasha, the “Shower” singer changed into a halter-style sequined minidress.
Paired with her halter dress, Becky G sported knee-high boots in cobalt blue with black platform soles and shiny metallic uppers.
Known for her bold and playful fashion choices, Becky G often incorporates bright colors, statement accessories and bold patterns into her outfits, mixing high-end designer pieces with more affordable streetwear. Her style is eclectic, fun and inspired by her Mexican-American roots, with nods to both traditional and modern Latin fashion.
The “MAMIII” songbird made the Coachella stage her own tonight and will come back on April 21 to do it again. The last time we saw Becky G performing, she journeyed to the Dominican Republic to shoot the music video for her latest song, “Arranca,” featuring Dominican mambo star Omega.
Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.
