Bebe Rexha Delivers ’70s Style in Plunging Denim Jumpsuit & Chunky Heels on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Bebe Rexha served ’70s-inspired style while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today.

The Grammy-nominated singer sat down with Hudson to chat about collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton and performing in front of Mariah Carey for the first time. Rexha also opened about her struggle with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and being an advocate for body positivity.

The “I’m Good” musician donned a dark denim jumpsuit that was held together by a wide belt. The sleeveless garment had a plunging neckline with gold zipper detailing at the center and flare-leg pants.

Bebe Rexha appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on May 25, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard

Rexha complemented the piece with several accessories including oversized hoop earrings, midi rings and a thin bracelet. Sticking to a ’70s style aesthetic, the “Say My Name” artist’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in voluminous makeup. As for makeup, she went with shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy neutral pout.

Giving her ensemble a bold boost, Rexha completed her look with a pair of platform heels. The chunky silhouette seemingly peaked out under her pants and had a thick round orange-colored outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to shoes, Rexha’s rotation is often edgy and glamorous. On the red carpet, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer prefers crystal-embellished sandals and sleek boots from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she also favors a full-glam moment with trendy styles like Bottega Veneta’s mesh sandals. However, the star also has an affinity for black and printed Nike sneakers — as well affordable shoes from brands like Dolls Kill and Schuh.

