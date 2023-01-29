‘White Lotus’ Star Beatrice Granno Means Business in Skirt Suit & Pumps at Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Beatrice Granno was suited up for Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week.

On Friday, the “White Lotus” star attended the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing a chic Patou skirt suit. Her ensemble featured a long-sleeved black wool collared jacket and matching miniskirt, accented by round gold buttons. The set was layered atop sheer black tights and a white long-sleeved blouse — complete with a whimsical large scalloped collar — for added sharpness.

Beatrice Granno attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Granno further accessorized for the occasion with shiny blue shield sunglasses, large gold post earrings and a whimsical black velvet hair bow — plus Patou’s $795 Le Petit Patou handbag,, a curved style crafted from smooth blue leather with gold metal hardware.

When it came to footwear, Granno slipped on a set of sharp pumps to complete her ensemble. The Skims campaign star’s glossy black set featured pointed-toe uppers cast from patent leather, accentuated by 4-inch stiletto heels. The style added a slick, ladylike finish to her attire, while remaining dynamic and versatile for an array of ensembles.

A closer look at Granno’s pumps. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

For footwear, Granno often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in an array of colors, often from brands including Gucci and Valentino. Off-duty, she can frequently be seen in Carel Paris’ buckled ballet flats — which she owns in multiple colors — as well as ankle-wrapped pumps. Since rising to fame in “The White Lotus,” Granno has also risen in the fashion world, starring in campaigns for brands including Skims and attending shows for Valentino and Patou.

