Ayesha Curry Goes Western in Gucci Over-the-Knee Boots & Floral Minidress at Pottery Barn x Sweet July Event

Ayesha Curry stopped by the Pottery Barn store at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif., on Thursday to chat about her latest collaboration, Sweet July x Pottery Barn. The exclusive collection was co-designed by the founder, chef and lifestyle entrepreneur.

Curry wore the Mavis floral-printed minidress from Reformation, Curry donned the most delicate dress featuring an all-over floral print, long sleeves and bow detailing.

Ayesha Curry on Instagram CREDIT: Ayesha Curry on Instagram

The mom of two kicked back in Gucci’s cap-toe leather over-the-knee boots ($2,390). The Western-inspired boots are crafted from smooth black leather, adding durability and a sleek aesthetic to the design. The boots also feature a striking silver toe cap and Cuban heel, which not only provide added durability but also add a touch of edginess to the boots.

Gucci’s over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The Cuban heel is a nod to the rock ‘n’ roll culture, making these boots a perfect choice for anyone looking to add a touch of punk-inspired style to their wardrobe. The over-the-knee design also adds a bold and daring touch to the boots, making them a statement piece that can be dressed up or down.

Curry’s shoe collection exudes elegance and sophistication, with a preference for strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from renowned brands such as Aquazzura and Rag & Bone for formal occasions. For her casual looks, she opts for strappy boots and sandals from high-end labels like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

Ayesha Curry attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her shoe selection favors a sleek and polished aesthetic, with a range of pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral hues, adding a touch of versatility to her wardrobe. For a more relaxed look, she also incorporates low-top Vans sneakers and chunky styles into her footwear collection.

