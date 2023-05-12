×
Ayesha Curry Goes Western in Gucci Over-the-Knee Boots & Floral Minidress at Pottery Barn x Sweet July Event

By Joce Blake
Ayesha Curry stopped by the Pottery Barn store at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, Calif., on Thursday to chat about her latest collaboration, Sweet July x Pottery Barn. The exclusive collection was co-designed by the founder, chef and lifestyle entrepreneur.

Curry wore the Mavis floral-printed minidress from Reformation, Curry donned the most delicate dress featuring an all-over floral print, long sleeves and bow detailing.

The mom of two kicked back in Gucci’s cap-toe leather over-the-knee boots ($2,390). The Western-inspired boots are crafted from smooth black leather, adding durability and a sleek aesthetic to the design. The boots also feature a striking silver toe cap and Cuban heel, which not only provide added durability but also add a touch of edginess to the boots.

The Cuban heel is a nod to the rock ‘n’ roll culture, making these boots a perfect choice for anyone looking to add a touch of punk-inspired style to their wardrobe. The over-the-knee design also adds a bold and daring touch to the boots, making them a statement piece that can be dressed up or down.

Curry’s shoe collection exudes elegance and sophistication, with a preference for strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from renowned brands such as Aquazzura and Rag & Bone for formal occasions. For her casual looks, she opts for strappy boots and sandals from high-end labels like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

Her shoe selection favors a sleek and polished aesthetic, with a range of pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral hues, adding a touch of versatility to her wardrobe. For a more relaxed look, she also incorporates low-top Vans sneakers and chunky styles into her footwear collection.

