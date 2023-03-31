Ayesha Curry Makes a Case for Boho Style With Black Boots on Switzerland Trip

Ayesha Curry stopped by the “coolest library filled with codex artifacts from as far back as the 7th century,” according to her latest Instagram post. The wife of Stephen Curry was referring to the Abbey Library of Saint Gall, located in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

For her tourist moment, the cookbook author layered up in a striped sweater, puffer vest and linen skirt.

When it came to footwear, she kicked back in black leather boots with a layered sole and rounded toe. In recent years, leather boots have been seen on runways and in street-style looks, with designers and fashion influencers embracing different variations of the classic style.

Curry maintains a chic and refined shoe collection, with a preference for strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from renowned brands like Aquazzura and Rag & Bone for red-carpet events. During her leisure time, she can be seen wearing strappy boots and sandals from labels like Alaia, Gianvito Rossi and Versace.

Her shoe selection leans towards a sleek and polished aesthetic, with a range of pointed-toe pumps and heeled thigh-high boots in neutral hues. Off-duty, she also adds a touch of versatility to her footwear with low-top Vans sneakers and chunky styles. When attending red carpet events, she typically dons stiletto-heeled pumps and embellished strappy sandals featuring accents such as crystals and eyelets.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on Jan. 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Curry has a preference for tailored separates, such as blazers, high-waisted pants and pencil skirts, which she often pairs with statement tops or blouses. She also enjoys experimenting with different textures, such as leather, suede, and denim. Her fashion and style are a reflection of her confident and polished personality, with a focus on timeless pieces and subtle details that add interest and depth to her looks.

