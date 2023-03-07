Avril Lavigne Conquers Paris Fashion Week With 8 Rebelliously Glamorous Looks

During Paris fashion week’s fall 2023 shows, Avril Lavigne made the most of the seven-day affair with numerous shows and viral moments — from Heliot Emil’s on-fire model to Christian Louboutin’s 30th-anniversary dancers.
The musician, who attended her first fashion week this season, proved two things: Lavigne’s perpetually edgy style will always embody rebellious glamour, and she’s in the midst of a fashion renaissance. Almost all of Lavigne’s outfits spoke to her love of an all-black palette (one neon Dundas ensemble being the exception) and height-boosting shoes, but showed versatility within a wide range of brands — the Elie Saab punk, for example, is not the Courreges punk.
The singer’s unexpected front-row appearances prompted queries if she’s in her “fashion girl era.” Her latest outfits in Paris certainly suggest so, which you can discover below.
The “Girlfriend” singer kicked off her Parisian jaunt with a tongue-in-cheek outfit at MAC’s love lock-inspired party: a graphic Vetements bomber atop an oversized black hoodie, elevated with glossy black platform booties.
At Courrèges’ runway show, where models walked the runway on their phones, Lavigne followed a similar nonchalant spirit in a Vetements t-shirt proclaiming “I’m not doing sh-t today.” Of course, she gave the “no-pants” outfit a chic boost with a black Courreges coat and vinyl over-the-knee boots.
While toasting Christian Louboutin’s “Loubi Show” party for his brand’s 30th anniversary, Lavigne layered another T-shirt dress with an oversized black leather blazer. Naturally, her shoes hailed from Louboutin: patent block-heeled platform combat boots, complete with red laces and soles to match.
Elie Saab‘s fall 2023 show spotlit Lavigne’s dressier side while maintaining her rock n’ roll spirit: a black leather floral-embroidered minidress and matching collarless jacket. The outfit was further elevated with a sparkling crystal necklace and leather block-heeled platform pumps.
Lanvin prompted a ladylike side of Lavigne’s punk style, seen in her black suit and long overcoat while chatting with seatmate Halsey. Lavigne’s attire was complete with chain necklaces and black leather platform boots, as well as a matte leather version of the brand’s popular Pencil Cat handbag.
Lavigne returned to form with yet another pants-less outfit at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 runway show, staged in the Manège de l’École Militaire. Taking equestrian inspiration with a punk twist, Lavigne arrived in a black faux-fur coat and a graphic T-shirt, complete with embroidered Western boots.
Dundas’ fall 2023 show was Lavigne’s single venture into color while in Paris, which she did to the fullest extent: a neon highlighter-yellow T-shirt, blazer and leather blazer jacket, paired with matching heeled sock booties.
Mugler’s party at Pavillon des Invalides celebrating its new Angel Elixir campaign with Hunter Schafer completed Lavigne’s tour of the City of Light. The musician donned a black Vetements hoodie and glossy over-the-knee boots before leaving hand-in-hand with Tyga.
