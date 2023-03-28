Avril Lavigne Bikes in Cropped Hoodie & Leggings While Barefoot on the Beach

Avril Lavigne revamped biker style this week — and on the beach, no less.

On Monday, Lavigne filmed a new Reel on Instagram, riding and posing atop a black exercise bike on the beach. For the occasion, the Killstar collaborator wore a pair of sporty black leggings, paired with a matching cropped hoodie.

The athletic set — similar to trending monochrome exercise attire from brands including Alo Yoga, Gymshark and Lululemon — was simply paired with dark sunglasses, protecting Lavigne from the sun while tapping into her signature rebellious attitude.

When it came to shoes, Lavigne opted to ditch them entirely, going barefoot during her exercise jaunt. However, it’s likely that the musician wore flat sandals or sneakers while off-duty, given her longtime penchant for the styles.

Lavigne’s biking excursion follows her runaway season at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a range of punky ensembles to shows for brands including Stella McCartney, Christian Louboutin, Y/Project and Lanvin.

Avril Lavigne attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

