Avril Lavigne Serves Punk Rock Glamour in Leather Trench Coat & Over-The-Knee Platform Boots at Juno Awards 2023

Avril Lavigne brought sky-high style to the stage during the 2023 Juno Awards. During the occasion, the musician was honored with the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award — with her speech virally interrupted by a streaker, who was protesting Ontario’s development of the Greenbelt, an initiative to construct new housing that will lead to the removal of 7,400 acres of protected land.

A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 Juno Awards at Rogers Place on March 13, 2023, in Edmonton, Canada. CREDIT: Getty Images

While onstage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, Lavigne wore an all-black outfit. The Killstar collaborator paired a black minidress with a crewneck silhouette with a glossy patent leather trench coat. The style included pointed lapels and a buckled waist belt, giving it a sophisticated finish. Lavigne accessorized her outfit in nonchalant punk style, pairing it with layered crystal and silver chain necklaces — one featuring a lock-shaped pendant — and a gleaming jet-black manicure.

Avril Lavigne accepts the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award at the 2023 Juno Awards at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Lavigne elevated her outfit with a set of sleek over-the-knee boots. Her style included black leather uppers, complete with rounded toes. The pair gained a sharp height boost from monochrome rubber platform soles with exaggerated outsoles. Thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height boosted the pair, giving it a slick finish for the occasion.

Avril Lavigne accepts the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award at the 2023 Juno Awards at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

For footwear, Lavigne often sticks to edgy styles that match her wardrobe. The “Smile” singer can be seen in black and white sneakers by Vans, Asics and Converse while off-duty, plus ankle and combat boots by Jeffrey Campbell, Wild Diva and Ugg. For more formal occasions, Lavigne wears neutral-colored pumps, loafers and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Vivienne Westwood and Giuseppe Zanotti. Lavigne is also a designer herself, owning her own footwear and accessories brand Abbey Dawn that’s been around since 2008.

