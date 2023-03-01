Avril Lavigne Embraces ‘No-Pants’ Dressing in Graphic T-Shirt & Vinyl Boots at Courrèges’ Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Avril Lavigne arrived to the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week and commanded the Courrèges’ fall 2023 show this morning with Julia Fox, Lisa Rinna and Jemima Kirke.

Lavigne arrived to the show to take in artistic director Nicolas di Felice’s latest designs, wearing a truly punk outfit. For the occasion, the “Love Sux” musician donned an all-black ensemble, prominently featuring a spring 2023 Vetements T-shirt worn as a minidress, embracing the “no-pants” trend. Reading “I’m not doing sh-t today” with a checked box proclaiming “Mission Accomplished,” Lavigne’s casual wear was layered beneath Courrèges’ $1,586 long black coat for a winter-worthy finish.

Avril Lavigne attends Courrèges’ fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The “no-pants” trend peaked during 2018 with Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embracing the style ubiquitously on the streets. The trend is now making a revival, as seen recently in outfits by Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Tia Mowry, Gal Gadot and other stars.

Lavigne’s accessories also hailed from Courrèges to give her ensemble a futuristic finish: the brand’s thin silver $276 Maxi AC earrings and geometric black leather $890 The One handbag.

When it came to shoes, Lavigne smoothly finished her outfit with a set of Courrèges boots. Her $1,450 style featured a thigh-high silhouette with pointed toes and stretchy uppers, all crafted from glossy black vinyl. The sleek set was finished with 3.5-inch stiletto heels, giving Lavigne a slick height boost during the fashionable occasion.

Courrèges’ heeled vinyl boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Courrèges

Courrèges’ fall 2023 show, inspired by humans’ relationships with technology, notably featured models in Neo-futuristic attire walking down the runway while texting on their phones. The moment was the latest viral stunt, following the model (in flame-proof techwear) set on fire at Heliot Emil’s fall 2023 show on Tuesday — which Lavigne also attended.

Models text in Courrèges’ fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Courrèges