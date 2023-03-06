Avril Lavigne Gives ‘No-Pants’ Dressing a Western Twist With Cowboy Boots at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Avril Lavigne continued her Paris Fashion Week takeover this morning with a daring twist at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show.

The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived to take in the designer’s latest collection at the Manège de l’École Militaire on Monday, wearing an all-black outfit — naturally, by McCartney. Lavigne’s ensemble featured an oversized graphic T-shirt with a white, yellow and purple globe print. She embraced the “no-pants” trend and layered over sheer tights against the Parisian chill.

Avril Lavigne attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “no-pants” trend peaked in 2018 with Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and countless more embracing the style ubiquitously on the streets. The trend is now making a revival, as seen recently in outfits by Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Tia Mowry, Gal Gadot and other stars.

Related Florence Pugh Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch With Daring Skirt & Heels at Valentino's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Zendaya Goes Wild in Tiger-Printed Skirt Suit & Matching Boots at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show Everything to Know About Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023: From the Wildest Runway Shows to New Shoes and More

A long faux-fur coat with sharp shoulders, as well as a crystal-embellished version of McCartney’s popular vegan $2,650 Frayme Mylo shoulder bag, glamorously completed her attire — as well as whimsical sparkling silver eyeshadow and gold eye sequins.

When it came to footwear, Lavigne slipped on a pair of McCartney’s Western boots to complete her outfit. Also crafted from black vegan leather, the style featured squared almond-shaped toes with knee-high uppers. Swirling embroidery on each toe, as well as embroidered shafts punctuated by white star shapes, brought the set a whimsical touch. The boots were finished with their staple thick angled heels, giving Lavigne a balanced height boost for the fashion-forward occasion.

Avril Lavigne attends Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Manège de l’École Militaire in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The moment marks Lavigne’s latest appearance during Paris Fashion Week (her first), where she’s appeared in front rows for brands including Heliot Emil, Courrèges, Christian Louboutin, Elie Saab, Ottolinger and Lanvin.

Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 show emphasized her love for horses, as well as the connections between mothers, daughters and sisters for both humans and animals. The line was presented at the Manège de l’École Militaire — France’s oldest riding school — and included live ponies from horse whisperer Jean-Francois Pignon.

A model walks in Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Stella McCartney

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Discover Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaboration party in the gallery.