×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ashley Tisdale Swaps ‘Mom Style’ Derbies for Buckled ‘Business’ Oxfords

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Ashley-tisdale-la
Miu Miu Spring 2022 Collection
Miu Miu Spring 2022 Collection
Miu Miu Spring 2022 Collection
Miu Miu Spring 2022 Collection
View Gallery 50 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Tisdale proved there’s two sides to every story this week — especially where fashion is concerned.

On Tuesday, Tisdale snapped two mirror selfies in a new Instagram post before stepping out in Los Angeles. The Frenshe founder’s attire featured — as the actress herself titled it — a “Mom look vs. business look.” Tisdale’s chic “mom” outfit featured a white Re/Done T-shirt layered beneath an ivory $425 Jenni Kayne cardigan.

Completing the star’s ensemble were blue jeans from Slvrlake, layered gold necklaces and a woven black Bottega Veneta Jodie handbag — plus a chunky set of Miu Miu’s $1,150 derby shoes, featuring white leather uppers with thick soles.

When it came to footwear, Tisdale’s “business” outfit featured a similar shoe in a more formal silhouette. The actress paired Proenza Schouler’s white leather $895 lug-sole Oxford loafers — edgily topped with large buckled straps — with black Acne Studios pants and a matching sweater. Layered atop for a luxe finish was Khaite’s collared $1,490 Flinn jacket in dark brown corduroy, as well as a deep red snakeskin Chanel flap handbag.

Related

Ashley Tisdale Gets Comfortable in Shearling Coat, Leggings & Oiled Lace-Up Boots

Miu Miu Reimagines the Iconic New Balance 574 for Spring 2023

Aubrey Plaza Soars in Black Miu Miu Crop Top, Skirt and Platform Sandals at Directors' Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

This isn’t Tisdale’s only sharp fashion moment this week. The “Phineas & Ferb” star also wore brown Jenni Kayne lace-up boots with a beige sweater, leggings and a cream shearling Dôen coat in a mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday.

Ashley Tisdale, Doen, Jenni Kayne, boots, brown boots, lace up boots, leggings, coat, shearling coat, womens coat
Ashley Tisdale takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 26, 2023.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale’s own personal style is bohemian and laidback. The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actress often dons sharp pumps and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman—plus affordable labels like Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also includes sporty sneakers by Adidas, APL and Balenciaga.

PHOTOS: Discover Miu Miu’s spring 2022 collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad