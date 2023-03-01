Ashley Tisdale Swaps ‘Mom Style’ Derbies for Buckled ‘Business’ Oxfords

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Tisdale proved there’s two sides to every story this week — especially where fashion is concerned.

On Tuesday, Tisdale snapped two mirror selfies in a new Instagram post before stepping out in Los Angeles. The Frenshe founder’s attire featured — as the actress herself titled it — a “Mom look vs. business look.” Tisdale’s chic “mom” outfit featured a white Re/Done T-shirt layered beneath an ivory $425 Jenni Kayne cardigan.

Completing the star’s ensemble were blue jeans from Slvrlake, layered gold necklaces and a woven black Bottega Veneta Jodie handbag — plus a chunky set of Miu Miu’s $1,150 derby shoes, featuring white leather uppers with thick soles.

When it came to footwear, Tisdale’s “business” outfit featured a similar shoe in a more formal silhouette. The actress paired Proenza Schouler’s white leather $895 lug-sole Oxford loafers — edgily topped with large buckled straps — with black Acne Studios pants and a matching sweater. Layered atop for a luxe finish was Khaite’s collared $1,490 Flinn jacket in dark brown corduroy, as well as a deep red snakeskin Chanel flap handbag.

This isn’t Tisdale’s only sharp fashion moment this week. The “Phineas & Ferb” star also wore brown Jenni Kayne lace-up boots with a beige sweater, leggings and a cream shearling Dôen coat in a mirror selfie on Instagram on Sunday.

Ashley Tisdale takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale’s own personal style is bohemian and laidback. The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actress often dons sharp pumps and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman—plus affordable labels like Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also includes sporty sneakers by Adidas, APL and Balenciaga.

