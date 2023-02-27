Ashley Tisdale Gets Comfortable in Shearling Coat, Leggings & Oiled Lace-Up Boots

Ashley Tisdale took a chic — and cozy — approach to athleisure this week.

On Sunday, Tisdale snapped a mirror selfie before stepping out in Los Angeles. The French founder’s attire featured a soft oatmeal-hued knit sweater and matching leggings. For a winter-worthy twist, both were worn beneath a fluffy cream shearling Dôen coat; the since sold-out style featured pointed lapels and long sleeves, cinched by round brown tortoiseshell buttons. Tisdale’s look was simply finished with a bright red manicure.

Ashley Tisdale takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ashley Tisdale

When it came to footwear, Tisdale smoothly finished her outfit with a set of lace-up boots. The “High School Musical” star’s pair, hailing from Jenni Kayne, featured smooth brown oiled nubuck leather uppers with rounded toes. The set was finished with flat brown soles and light beige laces, complementing the coordinating neutrals of Tisdale’s outfit. Though her Canyon style’s colorway is currently sold out, the $545 style is available in other hues on Kayne’s website.

This isn’t Tisdale’s only outing in sharp boots. The “Phineas & Ferb” star was also spotted in a black lug-sole style, paired with black trousers and an oversized blazer, to host the LA Art Show’s opening night party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital earlier this month.

Ashley Tisdale hosts the LA Art Show opening night premiere party benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 15, 2023. CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images for LA Art Show

Tisdale’s own personal style is bohemian and laidback. The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actress often dons sharp pumps and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman—plus affordable labels like Steve Madden and Jessica Simpson. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also includes sporty sneakers by Adidas, APL and Balenciaga.