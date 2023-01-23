Ashley Park Styles Foot Support Wrap With Bejeweled Stilettos at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show

Ashley Park didn’t let a leg injury get in the way of fashion — even during Haute Couture Week, where she attended Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show.

While in Paris, Park held court in the front row alongside Law Roach and “Gossip Girl” star Kelly Rutherford. For the occasion, the “Emily in Paris” star wore a sweeping gold backless gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, created from layered petal-shaped panels coated in numerous sequins. Her gilded ensemble was paired with a matching hair tie, as well as thin rings, ruby stud earrings and a thin rose gold and black Bulgari Serpenti snake necklace.

Ashley Park attends the Rahul Mishra spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Park strapped into a sharp pair of stiletto-heeled sandals. Her glossy tan leather pair featured squared soles, accented by thin ankle and crystal-trimmed toe straps. The pair was finished with thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. However, Park added an unusual accessory to her outfit: a black wrapped support sleeve, often worn for leg or feet injuries.

Despite her injury, the actress strongly posed — and kept her stilettos on — while supporting Mishra during the occasion.

A closer look at Park’s foot sleeve and sandals. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Ashley Park attends the Rahul Mishra spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

