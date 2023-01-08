Ashley Park Gets Slick in Cutouts and Latex Christian Louboutin Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Park served a lesson in slick night-out style this weekend.

On Saturday, Park posed in an elevator on Instagram in a sleek cutout outfit. Hailing from female-founded brand Mother Of All, the Tony Award-nominated actress‘ ensemble featured the label’s black $590 Ariel minidress, complete with a rounded neckline and angular wavy cutouts. Park’s Erin Walsh-styled outfit was complete with a silver pendant necklace, hoop earrings and a thin Bulgari bracelet.

“it’s the Louboutin latex socks for me,” Park captioned her post, complete with a genie emoji.

For footwear, the “Girls 5Eva” star’s shoes hailed from Christian Louboutin. Her set of the French designer’s $1,995 Condora boots included glossy black patent leather uppers, complete with stretchy over-the-knee shafts and sharp pointed toes. Angled 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles, completed the pair with a slick finish.

Christian Louboutin’s Condora boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

This isn’t Park’s only sharp fashion moment in recent weeks, however. During the New York premiere of the third “Emily in Paris” season in December, the actress shone in a purple and black striped dress with block-heeled leather boots.

Ashley Park attends the “Emily in Paris” premiere at the French Consulate on Dec. 15, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Park’s also become a rising star in the fashion world in recent years, attending Fashion Month shows for Valentino, Pamella Roland and Jean-Paul Gaultier.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 premiere in the gallery.